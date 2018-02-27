BHUBANESWAR: As many as 25 houses of 22 families were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a slum in Rasulgarh area under Saheed Nagar police limits here on Monday. All the slum dwellers managed to escape unhurt during the incident, which occurred around 2 pm.Several occupants of the slum near the truck terminal in Rasulgarh are natives of Uttar Pradesh. They sell toys and balloons in the Capital. As the slum housed several inflammable items like plastic and bamboo, the fire spread rapidly.

One of the residents of the slum, MD Hanim of Uttar Pradesh said he was at a tea stall in Rasulgarh Industrial Estate when he received the information that his house had caught fire. “I rushed and found to my relief that my children and grandchildren are safe. But, I lost my property like some articles and money stored inside the house,” he added.

The fire personnel said the fire reportedly started from one of the houses and engulfed the entire slum. “The fire possibly broke out due to a short circuit but we are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident and investigation is on,” a fire department officer said, adding that the possibility of foul play has also not been ruled out.About 30 fire fighting personnel and five fire fighting vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control by 4 pm. Deputy Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi was present