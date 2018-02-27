BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha MSME International Trade Fair, 2018 will be held here from March 5 to 10 with focus on food processing sector. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the fair to be attended by more than 500 domestic and international delegates.The final preparatory meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Prafulla Samal. Additional Chief Secretary in the MSME Department LN Gupta said the trade fair will have more than 350 stalls in 6 pavilions.

While the theme pavilion will be devoted to food processing sector, Pavilion-1 will be for the international exhibitors and central public sector undertakings (CPSUs). Pavilion 2 has been earmarked for food processing and sea food MSME units while pavilion 3 will be earmarked for MSMEs led by women and Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs.Gupta said pavilion 4 is reserved for MSMEs working in engineering and allied sectors while pavilion-5 will be allotted to Startups and exporters.

Seminars on MSME-related topics will be held for the benefit of micro and small entrepreneurs during the trade fair. The seminars are likely to be addressed by Arun Panda, Secretary in the Ministry of MSME, JP Meena; Secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing and Managing Director of National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Sundeep Nayak, among others. The trade fair will have added attraction of various Odia and continental cuisine. As many as 15 food stalls will be set up by the reputed hotels and restaurants in the trade fair.