BHUBANESWAR: Even as the World Health Organisation expresses concern over re-occurrence of measles in Europe which claimed 35 lives last year, Odisha has created a record of sorts by vaccinating 1 crore children in flat 19 vaccination days under its Measles Rubella (MR) campaign.The campaign started on January 29, and by February 26 the total number of children covered stood at 1.06 crore. On holidays, MR vaccination is not taken up.

The MR vaccination campaign targets children between nine months and 15 years. The State Government has set a target of vaccinating 1.13 crore children under the campaign which will continue till March 26.

The Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted its achievement on Monday. “1 crore children covered under #MRVaccination in Odisha in just 28 days. The number says it all. With sheer pace and magnitude of efforts, #Odisha is showing the way to the country & world for #NoChildLeftOut,” a post by @HFWOdisha said.

In the first phase, the school-level campaign was taken up which covered the over 1.06 crore students. The Department will now take the vaccination programme to communities so that children under nine months, those not in the school going age and drop-outs can be covered.The State Government mobilised its grass-root health workers to reach the nook and cranny of the State to ensure coverage. At least 47,689 ASHA workers, 71,129 anganwadi workers, 8,665 health workers were tapped by the Government to run the programme. This health workforce was monitored by 2,278 nodal officers and 70 State nodal officers. At least five other administrative departments were also brought on board to make the MR vaccination campaign successful.

The MR vaccination campaign in India assumes importance as Europe saw a spurt in measles incidence last year. At least 21,315 cases were reported apart from five deaths which was termed as unacceptable by WHO. In Europe, vaccination is an optional system.

Tribal dists fare well, Capital behind target

Bhubaneswar: Nine tribal districts have crossed the 90 per cent mark in MR vaccination undertaken so far. Sonepur has topped the list by achieving 95 per cent of the target while the other districts which crossed the 90 per cent of the set target include Bargarh, Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur.State Immunisation Officer Dr KK Das said the campaign trend indicates that the tribal dominated districts have understood the importance of vaccination. Nabarangpur district which has achieved 93 per cent is followed by Mayurbhanj at 92 pc while Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Boudh recorded 91 pc each and Koraput recorded 90 pc.

Surprisingly tough, Balasore being one of the highest literate districts recorded the lowest coverage at only 69 pc. Similarly, Bhubaneswar also has achieved 72 pc of the target so far.Meanwhile, the State has started community-level campaign from February 19 which will continue till March 16 during which Asha karmis and Anganwadi workers will play an important role in mobilization of children to the vaccination points. “The vaccination sessions are being done at the anganwadi centres, different health centres and hospitals to vaccinate children between 9 months to 5 years, non-school going children and school left outs,” Dr Das added.