BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal MP from Sambalpur, Nagendra Pradhan has expressed concern over the cash for vote issue raised by Leader of the Opposition and Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra on Sunday. Pradhan said democracy is in grave danger if what Mishra said is true.“If Mishra’s statement that `5,000 was offered to each voter during the by-poll in Bijepur is true, then it’s a serious issue. Law should be amended to ensure that voters exercise their franchise without being influenced by money,” he said.

Mishra, while addressing a seminar in Puri, said crores of rupees have been spent during the by-poll with each voter being offered ` 5,000. “We have got `5,000 per vote. How much will you offer? A voter asked me during campaigning in Bijepur. If one voter is offered `5,000, one can imagine how much money might have been spent in the by-election as there are 2.21 lakh voters in the constituency,” he said.

Pradhan, however, did not support statement of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty who said Mahatma Gandhi would also have lost election without money had he been alive now. “It is his personal opinion,” the BJD MP said. Mohanty addressed the seminar after Mishra.Though Pradhan said he does not have any information as to which party spent crores of rupees in the by-poll, he underscored the need for government funding of elections. Stating that the huge expenditure in elections is a concern for all political parties, the BJD MP said immediate steps are required to correct the situation by amending election laws.