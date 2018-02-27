BHUBANESWAR: A team of Commissionerate Police left for Howrah on Monday night to probe the disappearance of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar student Suhail Aijaz even as his family appealed to him not to take any drastic step.The three-member team will meet their counterparts in Howrah on Tuesday to investigate the student’s whereabouts after he reportedly reached there on February 10 at about 6 am.

Police are trying to ascertain if Suhail, a second year student of AIIMS who hails from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has tried to leave the country for any reason. His call details records are being analysed too. “We have handed over the last one month’s CDR of his mobile phone to J&K police. According to the CDR, he has not made any calls outside the country and has only called his family and some other persons in J&K. We are also trying to ascertain whether he has moved out of the country,” police sources said.

However, this is not the first time that he has become untraceable. Before joining AIIMS, Suhail had gone missing from home but returned after some days, Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said though he did not reveal the reasons of the medical student’s disappearance at that time.“A team is going to Howrah for further investigation. We are also in touch with J&K police regarding the disappearance of Suhail,” Bhoi told The Express.

Meanwhile, desperate family members have appealed to him not to take any drastic step. Suhail’s father Aijaz Ahmed Kataria, who has been camping here along with his relatives, told the mediapersons that the family hopes that he would return soon. Appealing to Suhail not to take any drastic step, Kataria said, “If he wants not to pursue MBBS, we have no objection.” Suhail remains untraced after he left the campus on February 9. He had told his friends that he was going to attend a marriage function in Amritsar and would return on February 17.

After he did not return on the due date, the institute authorities informed the police which started investigation.Police said though he had asked his father to deposit money in his account before he left the city, he has not used his ATM card since February 10. Sources said Suhail had reportedly failed in some papers. The college officials informed that he was not comfortable with the course.