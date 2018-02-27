JAIPUR: Binjharpur police on Monday booked a woman teacher of a Government-run primary school for assaulting her octogenarian father-in-law. On Sunday night, the 89-year-old victim Giridhari Behera, a resident of Dihakula under Aaunri panchayat, lodged a complaint with police following which an FIR was registered against the accused daughter-in-law Tillottama Nayak. Tillottama is a teacher at Damodarpur nodal upper primary school in Binjharpur block.In his complaint, Giridhari alleged that Tillottama, his younger daughter-in-law, misbehaved with him without any provocation and assaulted him physically.

Binjharpur IIC Suchitra Birjya Das said the octogenarian came to the police station with his 85-year-old wife and lodged a complaint against Tillottama. While Giridhari was staying with his younger son and daughter-in-law, his wife was residing with the family of their elder son, informed Das.Giridhari lived with his daughter-in-law Tillottama alone as his younger son works in Gujarat. “Taking advantage of the son’s absence, Tillottama tortured her father-in-law and even beat the old man over petty issues,” Das said.

According to the complaint, Tillottama abused Giridhari in filthy language while serving lunch to him on Sunday. When the father-in-law protested, she got furious and assaulted him with a stick. Binjharpur IIC has directed Alkund outpost officer BN Panda to inquire into the incident.