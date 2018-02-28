KORAPUT: IN a tragic incident, four students died in a road accident near Coffee Board on National Highway-26 here on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Niharika Bhanja, S Jayashri and Rupen Patra of Koraput Kendriya Vidyalaya and Rajib Patra, a Class-XII student of a private college in Koraput.

The accident took place when the car in which the four students were travelling collided head on with a sand-laden tipper. The students were returning home at Kolabnagar after attending a farewell function. The KV authorities had conducted the farewell programme for Class X students as they will be writing their Board exam slated to begin from March 5.

While Rajib, who was driving the car, died on the spot, Niharika and Jayashri died while undergoing treatment at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput. Rupen succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Visakhapatnam after his condition deteriorated. Meanwhile, Koraput town police registered a case and started investigation.