JAIPUR: About 80 girl students of a government-run residential school in Sukinda block of Jajpur district fell ill and were admitted to hospital after consuming night meal on Monday. Although the condition of 25 of them was stated to be serious, they are out of danger, sources said.

The girls of Kasturaba Gandhi residential school at Hatibari fell ill with symptoms of food poisoning. They all complained of stomach ache and vomiting from Monday morning. They had rice, dal, and potato curry during their night meal on Sunday. Sources said that initially about 20 girls of the residential school complained of stomach ache and vomiting and were rushed to hospital on Monday. Later, around 60 students were rushed to the CHC at Sukinda after they too complained of stomach pain.