BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is on its way for a landslide victory in the Bijepur by-poll putting to rest all speculations over the outcome.

BJD candidate Rita Sahu was ahead of her nearest rival BJP nominee Ashok Panigrahy by a huge margin of 37,138 votes according to the latest counting trends available.

While Sahu has got 93283 votes, Panigrahy has garnered 55,015 votes by the end of 18 rounds of counting. Congress candidate Pranaya Sahu is way behind with 7914 votes and is set to lose his deposits.

The by-poll results have proved two things. The popularity of chief minister Naveen Patnaik remains intact despite an aggressive campaign by the BJP keeping an eye on 2019 polls. Besides, the by-poll has also signalled the complete decimation of Congress in Odisha.

Subal Sahu of Congress had won three consecutive polls from the constituency keeping the BJD at bay. But the Congress candidate has failed to keep the votes intact even in Gaisilet block, his home.

Besides, the 120+ mission of BJP in Odisha has also suffered a heavy jolt with the by-poll result. Despite allegations of heavy mobilisation by BJD and transfer of Congress votes to the candidate of regional outfit, the fact remains that

BJP failed to capitalise on its advantages from the panchayat polls. BJP had swept the Zilla Parishad polls in Bargarh district last year.

Notwithstanding the blame game between BJD and BJP over the results, no doubt the saffron party has lost a golden chance to make an impression on the voters in the by-poll. On the other hand, BJD had reversed the trends from the panchayat polls by wresting the seat.

The by-poll had witnessed one of the most aggressive campaigning by rivals BJD and BJP. While chief minister Naveen Patnaik devoted two days to campaign for the party candidate, the BJP campaign was spearheaded by union ministers

Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram. Almost the entire cabinet and more than two dozen senior leaders of the BJD were camping in the constituency for the by-poll.