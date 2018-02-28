ANGUL: Expressing concern over sluggish spending of District Mineral Fund (DMF) in various sectors, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal has asked officials to expedite ongoing projects under DMF and submit utilisation certificates by March.

During review of DMF utilisation by various departments in the district, it was revealed that `52 crore has been used out of the collected fund of `215 crore. In the meeting, Samal laid emphasis on ongoing and upcoming projects for welfare of the affected people. He asked Rural Water Supply department to expedite completion of projects in 20 mines affected schools.

Sources said the Collector also asked officials of Public Health department to prepare a plan to bring water from Mahanadi river at Satkosia for residents of Angul town area.Among the welfare schemes to be launched in mine-affected districts, there is a proposal to provide allowances to senior citizens. A clarification from the State Government has been sought in this regard.Talcher Sub-Collector Mihir Kumar Mohanty, PD, DRDA Atulya Champatiray and other district officials attended the meet.