SAMBALPUR:Debjharan, which is famous for its waterfall, will be developed into an eco-tourism site to attract visitors. This apart, boating facility will also be available for visitors at Debjharan reservoir under Jujumura block of the district.

Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma said the Forest department will execute the work for developing the site. The department had submitted a proposal of `94 lakh to the State Government for development of the scenic spot. He said the State Government has sanctioned `50 lakh in the first phase to carry out the work. Tender for the work will be floated shortly and after its finalisation, work will immediately begin, Verma said.

A plan has been chalked out to develop nature’s trail, view points, public amenities, entrance gate and a canteen at the spot. This apart, four boats will be pressed into service for boating facility at the reservoir, he informed.Located at around 30 km from Sambalpur city, Debjharan is nestled in the green canopy inside deep forest. Apart from visitors, the spot also attracts large number of picnickers from across the State between November and January.

The water of the stream, which is also known as Debjharan, was utilised for a Minor Irrigation Project (MIP) at the spot. After completion of the MIP, the reservoir was developed.The Forest department has also proposed to develop the road leading to Debjharan from National Highway 55 connecting Sambalpur with Cuttack to facilitate a smooth ride for visitors to the spot. Moreover, the department has also decided to put up signages at strategic locations along the highway for convenience of visitors and picnickers.

Debjharan is likely to witness a rise in footfall after completion of the development work.