ROURKELA:Continuing with its rampage, a herd of seven elephants on Tuesday trampled a former sarpanch to death during a drive at Harpali village in Kuanrmunda range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) in Sundargarh district.

Villagers of Kuanrmunda, Birmitrapur and Bisra forest ranges under the RFD limits are spending sleepless nights amid growing elephant menace with the herd reportedly accounting for six of the total seven human casualties in less than two months.

Enraged villagers detained the body of Ranka Toppo (45), a member of a squad formed to drive away elephants and the former sarpanch of Kacharu, at Kuanrmunda range office demanding compensation.

Rourkela Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu the herd split into two groups in adjacent Birmitrpaur range at 11 pm on Monday and five elephants strayed into Harpali village of Kuanrmunda range and attacked an isolated mud house. He said the elephant squad members, who were patrolling, drove the herd into the nearby forest, but it returned to the village at about 5 pm and raided the same house. During the drive, the squad member Toppo was killed.

Bisra range officer S C Sahani said when they were successfully driving the elephants towards the forest, a group of villagers from another side pelted stones at the elephants. He said the elephants changed their course and charged back towards the elephant squad. Toppo, while fleeing, stumbled. He was then trampled to death by an elephant at about 6.30 am on Tuesday. Sahani said the herd is now holed up in Jatia forest near Harpali village. Another herd of 17 elephants are present in Birmitrapur range.

Nuagaon-based Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Emma Ekka said villagers of interior pockets of Bisra, Kuanrmunda and Nugaon blocks of RFD limits are living in fear as elephants raid their mud houses in the dead of the night. She said the Forest department should take more steps to protect them and urged the Sundargarh district administration to ensure fund from District Mineral Foundation for installation of solar fencing and digging of elephant proof trenches.