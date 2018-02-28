BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the second edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave, the State Government has pitched for Petroleum Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip as an ideal destination for companies in the petroleum, chemicals and plastics sectors to invest and excel.

With an investment of `13,643 crore, the PCPIR located near Paradip Port is one of the four proposed PCPIRs and one of the largest freight ports in the country and it is expected to create more than six lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.Considered as the gateway to all the markets in the Indo-Chinese region and eastern Asia, it will provide a conducive business environment, promoting and attracting exclusive investments in the petroleum, chemicals, petrochemicals and allied sectors.

Speaking at a session on investment opportunities in Paradip PCPIR at the second India-Korea Business Summit 2018, Principal Secretary of Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra said the PCPIR offers multiple strategic advantages such as easy availability of raw material for Chemical and Petrochemical downstream industries, sufficient port capacity to import feed-stock, industry-ready labour pool, competitive power tariff and water availability.

“Chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals is also one of the focus sectors in Odisha Industrial Development Plan: Vision 2025. Keeping in mind the rising demand for such products, we have identified large opportunities in the sector and are currently developing world class infrastructure at Paradip PCPIR for the growth of allied industries,” Chopra said.

Spread over an area of 284 sq km with 123 sq km of processing area, exclusively for industrial and related development, the Paradip PCPIR offers fully developed ecosystem comprising fertiliser units, manufacturing units and large availability of feed-stock.

Meanwhile, the State Government is developing Paradip Plastic Park on 120 acres of land with a bid to develop state-of-the-art manufacturing base for downstream plastic industries comprising conversion of polymers into plastic articles with support facilities ranging from warehouse for raw material and finished products, simulation and testing facilities and finishing and packing under one roof.