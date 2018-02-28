BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Government on Tuesday declared financial incentives for faculty members of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district to boost tertiary health care in the western region.

Professors, associate professors and assistant professors of the medical college and hospital will get a monthly incentive of `50,000 to `2 lakh. This is for the first time that the faculties will get incentive which has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said the professors, associate professors and assistant professors posted in Super Specialty Departments will get an incentive of ` 2 lakh, `1.5 lakh and ` 1 lakh respectively every month.

The faculty members in the super specialty departments like cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurosurgery, urology, plastic surgery, paediatric-surgery and cardio-thoracic surgery will be eligible. The Government had announced the incenvtives a month back.