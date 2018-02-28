BHUBANESWAR: THE forest advisory committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has rejected the State Government’s request for exempting payment of compensation for forest land diverted for construction of rural roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

While refusing to grant relief sought by Odisha Government, an expert panel of the Ministry accepted the earlier recommendations of Central Empowered Committee (CEC) for payment of cost of compensatory afforestation (CA) and net present value (NPV) of the forest land diverted for the rural infrastructure projects.

“The FCA agrees with the suggestions of CEC and recommends that the relief sought by the Ministry of Rural Development, seeking exemption from payment of the NPV for the forest land diverted for construction of rural roads including Odisha may be rejected,” the FCA said.

In its application to the FCA, the State Government had said levy of NPV will cause a heavy burden on the state exchequer making it difficult to execute the infrastructure programme. The State Government further requested the Ministry to move the Supreme Court for review of its May 9, 2008 order which disallowed exemption on payment of NPV.

Since construction of new road and upgradation of existing roads under PMGSY will bring many socio-economic benefits to rural people, the waiver of NPV should be granted in national interest, the applicant said.Under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, forest clearance is required for any non-forest activities in forest areas and agencies executing projects have to pay compensation (NPV) for the land used and the cost of compensatory afforestation for diverted land.

Noting that the Government undertakes developmental activities including construction of roads under various schemes including PMGSY, the FAC said construction involves diversion of forest land. The ecosystem services lost due to developmental activities must be compensated by way of compensatory afforestation and payment of NPV of the forest land diverted at the prescribed rate.

“The cost of CA and NPV may be included in the project cost while formulating the scheme,” the panel said.Earlier, the MoRD had moved the Supreme Court on the issue and the apex court had referred the matter to the CEC. In its report to the court in 2013, the CEC had recommended that no such relief may be granted.