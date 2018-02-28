BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked the people of Bijepur for reposing their faith in the BJD and its candidate in by-poll on Wednesday.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of Bijepur Assembly constituency for having showered their blessings on BJD. Odisha is a peaceful state and violence has no place here,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of each and every BJD worker who has worked hard for the win, Naveen in the micro-blogging site Naveen stated that the party will continue its efforts to build a prosperous and empowered Odisha.

"Humbled by love and trust of the people of Bijepur for giving @bjd_Odisha a massive victory. BJD lives in the hearts of the people of Odisha. Our people are peace loving and have rejected the politics of hatred and violence," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJD has started celebrating the landslide victory of the party candidate in the by-poll. Several party leaders arrived at Naveen Nivas to celebrate the win and congratulate the chief minister.