BARIPADA:Though pangolins are the most trafficked mammal group in the world, adequate measures have not been taken for its protection. Once found in abundance, the population of pangolin has dwindled fast in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) of Mayurbhanj district due to its large-scale poaching.

Recently, forest officials rescued two pangolins from Manada and Badampahar ranges while being trafficked. Similarly, illegal trading of pangolin scales was busted at two places in Biosi forest range. Pangolins is listed under Schedule-1 of Wildlife Protection Act.

Deputy Director of STR Dr Jagyandatta Pati said several initiatives have been taken to protect the rarest animal and field officials are being sensitised about the species through different training modules. Similarly, field patrolling and local intelligence have been intensified. This apart, a circle level wildlife crime control cell has been formed to detect and monitor poaching and smuggling of pangolin, he said.

Pati said the animal is poached mainly for its meat, scales and skins. Several communities even eat the meat of pangolin and they sell its scales in the local market. The scales are used to make rings and charms, while the skin is used for manufacture of leather goods. Pangolins are also valued as source of medicine, he added.