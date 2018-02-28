BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Tuesday spoke to his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart SP Vaid and sought his intervention in making local verification of Suhail Aijaz, the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar student.

Suhail, who is untraceable since he left Bhubaneswar on February 9, continues to keep the cops on tenterhooks as the MBBS student has not left any clue about where he was headed. Dr Sharma said his discussion with Vaid was mostly to apprise the latter about the situation so that J&K Police can make verifications back in the State. Sources said, police has been trying to check his online footprints but yielded no result. Suhail apparently did not have a Facebook page while the cops have not found his presence in any other social media site as yet. Besides, since he has not used his bank account, police has been clueless.

While Central agencies like IB and NIA have been alerted, police are looking at all angles which also includes if Suhail had any political or ideological inclination. However, his father has denied his son having any such leanings.

The three-member team from Commissionerate which reached Howrah this morning also scanned CCTV footage for the last seven days but found no leads. After leaving Bhubaneswar, Suhail had reached Howrah the next day and that was the last trace of him as yet.