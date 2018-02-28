BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to postpone polio campaign, which the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had scheduled for March 11, due to the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive in the State.

After the MR campaign, the first round pulse polio immunisation will be held from April 15 to 17 and second round from May 20 to 22. Children below five-years of age will be given two drops of oral polio vaccine during the drive.

Director, Health Services Dr Brajakishore Brahma said Government is making all possible efforts to protect children from different diseases. “It is important that all vaccines under the universal vaccination programme reach every child. We hope our mission, ‘no child left’, will be successful,” he added.