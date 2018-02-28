BHUBANESWAR: The State on Tuesday launched the Revenue Court Case Monitoring System ( RCCMS).Launching RCCMS at the State Secretariat, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said it is a web-enabled application for monitoring all cases filed in revenue courts of all the districts.

“Technology is the key to more transparency and good governance. It also enhances the accessibility of the people to the service delivering system,” Padhi said. Padhi directed all the revenue officers to adopt ITES for quick delivery of services.

Explaining the basic objectives of the e-governance module, Principal Secretary Revenue Chandra Sekhar Kumar said all revenue cases will henceforth be transacted online. The moment an applicant submits his application it will be entered in the system and the applicant will get the case number, user ID and pass words through SMS. Additional Secretary Sangram Mohapatra was present.Tehsildars, Additional District Magistrates and other revenue officers were asked to enter all the necessary data and inputs on the system.