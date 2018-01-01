JAJPUR: Three police personnel were injured, one of them critically, in an attack by members of a picnic party at a tourist spot in Jajpur district on Sunday.

All the injured cops were rushed to the local hospital and later, one of them, an APR constable identified as Bilasini Nayak, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.

Sources said a group of bike-borne local youths arrived at Mahavinayak temple park within Barachana police limits for picnic in the afternoon. The youths started playing loudspeakers at a high volume and passed lewd remarks at other picnickers.

Other revellers protested the nuisance and informed the police personnel deployed at the spot. When Nayak asked the youths to lower the volume of the loudspeakers, the latter attacked her without any provocation.

On hearing the screams of of the lady cop, two other policemen came to her rescue but were also injured in the attack by the miscreants. On being informed, Barachana police rushed to the spot but the miscreants managed to flee. Police seized the bike used by the miscreants. No arrests had been made till last reports came in.