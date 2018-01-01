BHUBANESWAR: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik ushered in the new year with what is billed as world’s biggest sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath on Puri sea beach on Sunday afternoon. The 30 feet high and 60 feet wide sculpture of God of the Universe immediately became a massive attraction as hundreds of tourists, who throng the Pilgrim Town on New year eve, turned up to pay a visit. Sudarsan had created the sand image of Lord Jagannath as part of his sand art festival on Puri beach.

For creating the huge sculpture, the sand artist used about 800 tonne of sand. The work was started on Saturday by Sudarsan and 40 of his students. “It was a two-day work but at the end, it was very satisfying to have created a new record,” said the sculptor.

Sudarsan broke his own record of 2013 when he had created a sculpture of Lord Jagannath of 25 ft height. Along side, he also created another sand sculpture on environment with the message ‘Go Green 2018’.

Every year, the Sudarsan Sand Art School hosts a sand art festival during Christmas near Panthanivas in Puri.

The reputed artist has participated in more than 50 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes with his social messages through the art.