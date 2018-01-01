BIJEPUR: The much-hyped ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was expected to make a special mention of Bijepur by-poll, turned out to be much ado about nothing on Sunday. During his entire half an hour address, Modi did not name Bijepur even once but spoke about emergence of ‘New India’ where youths born in 2000 will become eligible to exercise their franchise in the 2019 elections.

As many as 270 BJP leaders in charge of booths, who had hoped to hear Modi speak on Bijepur by-election, looked frustrated. Moreover, as Modi touched upon nature, it was expected that he would refer to the farmer suicides in Bargarh district. However, most part of his address focused on opportunities for youths of the country to empower themselves.

The final edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2017 addressed a wide range of topics. The PM spoke on the efforts of 27-year-old Kashmiri youth Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, a victim of militancy in the region, to crack the Kashmir Administrative Services examination this year. He also said it is time to transform the country from a ‘positive India to a progressive India’.

On the other hand, BJP leaders made a volte-face and claimed that Modi was not supposed to speak on Bijepur. The entire exercise was aimed at roping in voters to hear Modi and his vision about ‘New India’. They said the programme helped BJP connect with people and ascertain the problems of the Assembly segment which would be raised at appropriate time.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan joined voters of five booths of Bijepur gram panchayat at the bus stand here to listen to the PM’s address. Addressing the gathering before commencement of the broadcast of Modi’s address, Pradhan said Bargarh district, which had made a prominent place for itself in the country for agriculture, is now hitting the headlines for farmer suicides due to indifferent attitude of the State Government towards farming.

The State Government does not have plan, programme and vision for farmers. While insurance money for crop loss is being disbursed, the sharecroppers are being left out because of the faulty policy of State Government, he said.

“Though the State Government announced Gangadhar Meher lift canal system for Bijepur, there is no budgetary provision for the project. The BJD Government only believes in propagation and self-glorification,” the Union Minister said. Similar programmes were organised across Bijepur constituency covering all the 270 booths to woo voters ahead of the by-election. Senior BJP leaders including State president Basanta Panda, KV Singhdeo, Pratap Sarangi and Sangeeta Kumari Singhdeo were present at different booths to listen to the PM’s address.