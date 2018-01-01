CUTTACK: Cuttack Police on Sunday busted a three-member gang and recovered as many as 14 stolen bikes from their possession. The arrested trio are Debasis Mohanty (22), Abhay Bahadur (23) and Susant Dalasingh (20).

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, following a complaint from Harihar Swain of CDA Sector-10 about theft of his bike on August 14, 2017, CDA Phase-2 Police started investigation.

IIC Dillip Kumar Swain verified footage of the CCTV camera installed near the house and availed photographs of the two accused and then traced them from Jagatpur.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have lifted bikes from different parts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Singh said adding that the arrested are also involved in nine criminal cases registered in CDA Phase-2, Markatnagar, Mangalabag, badamba and Capital police stations.