JAJPUR: A two-day job fair will be organised from January 8 at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Baruan under Jajpur block and at Government Polytechnic Institute in Ragadi under Korei block in the district.

The event will be jointly organised by the district administration in collaboration with the State Employment Mission (SEM). Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said, “The fair is aimed at helping job seekers of the district. As many as 21 established private companies from across the country will participate and provide a wide variety of jobs to the aspirants.”

The educational qualification of job seekers will vary from Class V to graduation. “The aspirants should be aged between 18 to 35 years,” he added.

Around 10,000 youths from 10 blocks of the district are expected to participate in the fair. “I am eagerly waiting for the job fair and will definitely participate in it,” said Mamata Kar, a job seeker.

“Many companies are conducting recruitment tests through outsourced firms nowadays. Private sectors generate more jobs than the Government ones. Such fairs will bridge the gap between job seekers and employers,” said career consultant PA Kumar.

Notably, over 31,000 educated youths of the district have registered their names in both Jajpur Town and Jajpur Road Employment exchanges.