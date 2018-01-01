BERHAMPUR/PURI: Hotels and restaurants in Berhampur City made special arrangements for the visitors to bid farewell to 2017 on a happy and festive note. The last day of the year being a Sunday was an added advantage for the revellers. They organised family get-togethers and picnics at various spots in the city despite the cloudy weather.

Bakery outlets kept their stocks of goodies ready for the New Year festivities. Similarly, florists sold a wide variety of attractive bouquets to the customers, importing roses from Kolkata and Bangalore on Saturday. “Roses are in high demand for the New Year,” said flower traders.

In the wake of the deadly incident at a Mumbai pub, firefighters inspected safety measures at hotels and clubs. Police had also made special arrangements to avoid untoward incident.

“We have deployed policemen at crowded places. Patrolling vehicles will also move around the city. Special teams have been formed for the New Year-eve vigil,” Trinath Patel, ASP, Berhampur said.

Under ‘Sardi ka Tohfa’ initiative, Tehsildar Ranjit Parida, DSP Santanu Padhy and other dignitaries donated clothes and sweets among the poor at Railway Station, Nilakantheswar Temple and Leprosy Colony in the city.

In Puri, the scene was no different. Hundreds of tourists thronged the town to welcome the New Year. While some came by special trains, others drove to the beach in cars.

Anticipating heavy rush of devotees at Jagannath temple, the rituals of the deities had been rescheduled by its administration. As per the authorities, the temple was shut by 9 pm on Sunday. The temple would be opened for Lord’s darshan at 2 am.

Hotels along the beach rejigged their regular menus to dish out special items to the revellers. They also organised cultural programmes and live musical performances. Tourists enjoyed camel rides on the beach. Hundreds of life guards were deployed to help the visitors enjoy sea surfing.

At least 50 platoons of police personnel were deployed by Superintendent of Police Sarthak Sarangi to strengthen the security measures. Barricades were placed in front of Jagannath temple main gate. Security measures were also tightened at tourist spots of Konark, Ramchandi, Harchandi and Chilika lake.

According to sources, Chief Minister Naveen Patnik will visit the temple at 11.30 am on Monday to offer prayer to the deities. The CM will also offer floral tributes to his father’s samadhi at Swargdwar and inaugurate the Sanskruti Bhavan.

Opposition to celebration

Even as the New Year festivities gripped Puri, the celebrations didn’t go down well with certain groups. Jagatguru Sankaracharya denounced the celebration of the English New Year and insisted on giving importance to the Hindu calendar. Members of Aditya Vahini, the youth wing of Sankaracharya Mutt, declared on Sunday that they would stage silent protest on Monday in front of Jagannath temple and other religious centres against the celebrations.