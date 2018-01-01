The Odisha Police has resolved to work for the socio-economic development of the Maoist-affected areas of the state

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Police has resolved to work for the socio-economic development of the Maoist-affected areas of the state in 2018, Director General of Police (DGP) R P Sharma said today.

The department will follow a two-pronged approach.

While countering the Maoist menace through diverse measures such as strategic deployment of forces, police will also seek to facilitate economic development in the affected belts, he said.

"We will take steps to pave way for the return of the misguided elements to the social mainstream. The move will also add momentum to the process of development in the Maoist-hit areas," the DGP said.

The completion of Gurupriya bridge in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district, he said, would play a major role in accelerating economic development of the backward area.

Apart from intensifying the anti-Maoist drive, the police would also step up measures for crime control, especially against women and children, Sharma said.

Describing cyber crime check as one of the key priorities of the Odisha police, Sharma said the department will launch awareness campaigns to educate people about the safe uses of the Internet.

The objective is to establish avenues through which people can freely interact with police, he added. PTI SKN RMS .

