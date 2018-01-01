BHUBANESWAR: Faced with the threat of closure, owners of almost all working mines barring a few are reported to have paid penalties to the tune of Rs 8,250 crore to the State Government for excess mining of iron and manganese ore by Saturday.

A majority of the lease holders of non-operating mines has not responded to the August 2 order of the Supreme Court which had fixed the notional value of the minerals extracted in excess of the approved mining plan without statutory clearances at Rs 17,576 crore. The apex court had set December 31, 2017 as the deadline for payment of 100 per cent compensation.

“The amount determined as due from all the mining lease holders should be deposited by them on or before December 31, 2017. Subject to and only after compliance with statutory requirements and full payment of compensation and other dues, the mining lease holders can restart their mining operations,” the Supreme Court order stated.

“Of 152 mining leaseholders, who were served with demand notices by the State Government for payment of Rs 17,576 crore towards excess mining, only 42 companies (both captive and merchant mines) had deposited around Rs 8,250 crore,” informed sources said.

Minister of State for Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick, however, said around Rs 8,700 crore was received by the State Government till December 30.

The State run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) being the major violator is stated to have deposited the entire fine imposed on it. The notional value of the excess minerals extracted by OMC was Rs 2,177 crore. Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is the other public sector company that has cleared the dues. However, Odisha Mineral Development Corporation (OMDC), a PSU under the Ministry of Steel, has failed to comply with the apex court directive. A penalty of Rs 642.94 crore has been imposed on this Central PSU, sources said.

Among the major players who had not responded to the demand notice of the State Government till Saturday included Rp Sao (Rs 1,127.01 crore), Mideast Integrated Steel Limited (Rs 924.75 crore), Serajuddin and Company (Rs 755.24 crore) and National Enterprises (Rs 402.12 crore).

The State Government will submit a status report on the payment of penalty to the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) which will submit the same to the Supreme Court on January 4, the Minister said and added that action against the lessees who have failed to pay the penalty will be taken as per the directive of the apex court.