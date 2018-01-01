BHUBANESWAR/KONARK: Additional Tehsildar Dipak Swain on Sunday morning sustained serious injuries after being attacked by miscreants after he seized timber being smuggled from a forest under Ramchandi police limits.

Police sources said Swain found piles of wood illegally cut from trees stocked by some locals of Kanpur village for transportation. When he intervened and attempted to seize the wood, he was attacked by the locals.

“Additional Tehsildar had not sought any police intervention. He intervened on seeing the illegal transportation of timber and was manhandled by some locals,” Ramchandi police station IIC Pramod Kumar Sahoo said.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and further investigation into the matter is on,” he added. Swain suffered a fracture on his hand during the scuffle with the miscreants.

Life guards rescue youth

Odisha Fire Services department’s life guards on Sunday rescued a youth in Puri. According to sources, a youth identified as Artatraya Das had ventured into the sea on Sunday morning when his legs slipped and he started drowning. Two life guards immediately swung into action and rescued Das from drowning. Das, who is a native of Jharkhand, was provided first aid after being rescued from the sea.