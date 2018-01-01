BHUBANESWAR: A woman died due to asphyxia on the intervening night of December 30 and 31 after some miscreants gagged her before committing robbery. The victim, Pushpalata Das, was staying there with her son Laxmidhar. According to police, the miscreants barged into Pushpalata’s house in Chandrakot village, gagged her with yellow tape and confined her in the washroom.

“The victim’s son returned from his mobile shop in Satasankha and found his mother lying with her mouth gagged with yellow tape.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead. We suspect that the woman died due to suffocation,” Delanga police station IIC Dayanidhi Nayak said.

“The miscreants stole four to five gold rings, some pairs of gold earrings and nose rings along with `10, 000 in cash from the victim’s house. We have launched a search operation to nab the miscreants,” he added.

Unconscious man dies in hospital

The police on Sunday recovered an unconscious man from a field in Nilachakra Nagar under Nayapalli police limits. The locals spotted the man and informed the police.

According to police, the man had sustained injuries on his head and chest. The unidentified man was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“We suspect that the man was in an inebriated condition and fell on the ground hitting a stone. The man sustained bruises on chest as he was not wearing shirt,” police said.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death. We have registered an unnatural death case in this regard and further investigation is on,” the police said.