BHUBANESWAR: Even as grieving family members of CRPF trooper Pradip Kumar Panda waited for his mortal remains which were recovered on Monday, the para military force described the martyr as a “gallant gem” who was a legendary expert of face-to-face gun battle.

“The Gallant Gem of CRPF Pradip Kumar Panda was legendary expert of face to face gunfight. As face of assault team he used to give first & final blow to terrorists in their hideouts,” the CRPF official Twitter handle said.For his valour, constable Panda was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry on Independence Day last year.

He was one of the five CRPF personnel killed after fighting terrorists who were hiding in CRPF centre at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.A day after the incident, Panda’s body was recovered from CRPF training centre. It could not be flown back to Odisha because of non-availability of an aircraft. The mortal remains would be brought back on Tuesday following autopsy.Pradip belonged to Liploi village of Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district. He was posted with the 132 Battalion of CRPF after joining the force in 2006.