RAYAGADA: A person with disabilities (PwD) of Rayagada town, who has championed Karate, has been able to get a job in a private company here for his sports talent.Sources said lack of financial support played an obstacle depriving L Ramesh Kumar of attending the international championship. In October, he had approached Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar in her grievance cell to arrange a job for him. Taking his case into consideration, the Collector arranged a job for him in JK Paper Mill and handed over appointment letter to him on Monday at her grievance cell.

A black belt holder, Ramesh has proved his mettle in the field of Karate and recently, he bagged gold medal in a national championship held at Bhubaneswar.The Collector said all facilities will be given to Ramesh who will act as a coach to impart training to local youths. Ramesh is free to participate in any national and international championships with financial support by the company and the administration, she added.

On the occasion, PD DRDA Madhusudan Mishra, Sub-Collector Prabir Nayak, executive vice-president (works) of the company Pavan Kumar Suri, general manager Shantanu Mohapatra and other district level officials were present.The Collector also settled 34 cases and provided `10,000 each to four persons under CMRF during the grievance hearing.