BARIPADA: At least six garages, a hotel and 11 vehicles were reduced to ashes after fire broke out at a market in Madhuban ward of Baripada town on Sunday night. No casualty has been reported so far.

Locals and fire fighters suspected short circuit to be the reason behind the fire. Fire fighters took some hours to douse the inferno and bring things under control.

“The fire fighters reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. By the time we reached, assets worth crores, including seven four-wheelers, four tractors and a two-wheeler were gutted. The fire occurred due to short circuit at around 3.30 am,” Assistant Fire Officer Prakash Kumar Jena said.

An eyewitness of Bramhamandir Sahi under Ward 16, Shekh Jiauddin, said the fire damaged two of his vehicles. “The fire engulfed all garages in the area. The exact cause behind the fire is yet to be confirmed,” he added.Police also rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.