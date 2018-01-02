BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Monday issued an advisory to Superintendents of Police asking them to adopt zero tolerance towards fraudsters cheating insurance companies in the State.With the instances of fraudulent insurance claims rising in the State, Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma has issued instructions to all SPs to take prompt and appropriate action in the matter.

According to the advisory, insurance fraud is being committed with an intention to illegally make financial gains through a legalised and documented process. Police informed that the most reported insurance fraud incidents are of fake vehicle accidents, fake injury claims, fake workman compensation claims, among others.

In the advisory Dr Sharma stated that such frauds have posed a major challenge before the insurers and their claim checking departments. The DGP also mentioned that some lawyers, policemen, transport department officials and doctors, having vested interests are hand-in-glove with the masterminds of insurance fraud rackets.

The SPs have been instructed to sensitise all the field functionaries for immediately registering cases after receiving complaints of insurance fraud. The DGP has asked for investigation of insurance fraud cases under the supervision of local SDPOs or DSP rank officers.

In case of any complaint against the local police, Sharma has asked the SDPOs of other sub-divisions and DSP rank officers of district police offices to supervise the investigation of such matters.The SPs have been further directed to scrutinise all the documents and papers related to the investigation of such cases for ascertaining whether the probe was conducted in a transparent manner or not.

The DGP has asked the SPs to conduct periodical meetings with officials of public and private insurance companies for taking feedback on the false claims or rackets behind such crimes running in the districts.

The SPs have also been directed to convene periodical meetings between insurance officials, chief district medical officers (CDMOs), regional transport offices (RTOs), among others, for formulating a strategy to tackle such crimes.Dr Sharma also warned that if any police man is found to be involved in wrongdoings, departmental and legal action will be taken against him/her.