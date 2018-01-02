ROURKELA: The Koida Mining Circle (KMC) in Sundargarh district has recovered Rs 2,454.96 crores from 34 working and non-working mines. The deadline set by the Supreme Court for collection of compensation from mines ended on December 31, 2017.

Two working mines of the KMC were closed from Monday for failing to pay nearly Rs 417 crores. Similarly, two mines of different lease holders under KMC have also been closed after their mines in another district defaulted payment to the State Government.

The apex court, in a judgment on August 2, 2017, had directed Odisha Government to collect cost of excess production from the defaulting mining companies. It stated that minerals extracted without environmental clearance or forest clearance or both will attract the provisions of Section 21 (5) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and 100 per cent of the price of illegally or unlawfully mined mineral must be compensated by the mining lease holder.

Sources informed that as the Supreme Court deadline inched closer, the mining companies resorted to frenzied payments to save their operating and non-operating mining leases from December 26.

Koida-based Deputy Director of Mines (DDM) Salil Behera informed that all 46 mines were identified. Till December 31, KMC received Rs 2,454.96 crores from 22 operating and 12 non-operating mines. The rest 10 remained closed from 2011-12.

Behera said the mines of National Enterprises and Korp Resources have been closed for failing to pay nearly Rs 400 crores and Rs 17 crores respectively. Mines of Essels Mining and Odisha Minerals and Manganese (OMM) within KMC limits have also been closed for defaulting payment for mines in Keonjhar district. Together with Rs 417 crores share of the two closed mines, a total of Rs 1,289 crores remain to be recovered, the DDM added.

It is learnt that the recovered amount would go to Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation. Among the highest paying mining houses in the KMC limits, Rungta Mines Ltd has paid about Rs 1,300 crores while OMC has paid about Rs 520 crores.

Though recovery of compensation cannot be construed as mining royalty revenue, it has come as a relief for KMC which is running short of revenue collection for 2017-18. With only three months left, the KMC has managed to collect royalty of about Rs 553 crores against the target of Rs 950 crores.