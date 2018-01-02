BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested a man for hurling bombs at a tailoring shop under Khandagiri police limits after he was not allowed to take some articles for free.According to police, Samrat Behera visited the tailoring shop of one Mami Kumari Dalei on Sunday morning and selected some items, but refused to pay for those.

When Mami refused to give the items for free, Samrat verbally abused and manhandled her before fleeing from the spot. Later, Samrat came with his associates and hurled a low intensity bomb at the shop. After Mami informed police about the harassment, Behera returned with his associates and hurled bombs at the shop before being nabbed by locals. “We have registered a case against Samrat under Explosives Substances Act and he was produced in court on Monday,” Khandagiri police said.