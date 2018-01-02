BERHAMPUR: Resentment is brewing among farmers of Ganjam district over delay in paddy procurement for the current kharif season. Though 400 mandis have been opened across the district since December 21, purchase of paddy is yet to start in several blocks.Simanchal Nahak of Rushikulya Ryot Mahasabha alleged that due to delay in paddy procurement, farmers of the district have resorted to distress sale and Andhra Pradesh-based traders are purchasing the produce from their doorstep with payment of cash.

Even procurement committees of different cooperative societies are yet to be formed. Similarly, agreements between the millers and cooperative societies to lift purchased paddy from the mandis are not signed in several blocks, he said.Recently, the cooperative officials convened a meeting in Beguniapada block for formation of the procurement committee. But irate farmers, present in the meeting, did not allow to do so protesting the delay. They threatened to resort to agitation, if the local administration fails to start paddy purchase within a week.

Similarly, farmers of Rangeilunda block have warned to hit the roads over the issue. They alleged that as per record, 22 mandis have been opened for 32 panchayats in the block. But not a single procurement centre has started paddy purchase. They claimed that paddy crops in around 1,000 hectares (ha) in the block have been damaged due to pest attack and untimely rain.

However, farmers managed to harvest paddy from the rest 8,800 ha in the block, but the delay in procurement has shattered their hopes. Though the Government has fixed minimum support price (MSP) at Rs 1470 per quintal for FAQ paddy and Rs 1590 per quintal for Grade-I, procurement centres are yet to start purchasing the produce, alleged Rajiv Lochan Mishra, a farmer.

Members of farmers’ organisations said now the AP-based traders are paying Rs 1100 per quintal to farmers and lifting the paddy bags from their doorstep by making immediate payment. Since the distress sale is on in full swing, the administration may not meet the procurement target for the block.

Around 35,000 quintals of paddy were targeted to be procured from Rangeilunda block. Similar situation is also prevailing in other blocks of the district. Though the administration has been repeatedly apprised, no action has been taken so far, they alleged.