BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre introducing National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in the Parliament, doctors and medical students from Odisha have raised their banner of protest against the new legislation that seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI).The State chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has joined its parent body in protest against the NMC Bill. It will go in for a token 12-hour agitation on Tuesday by wearing black badges, State secretary Dr Janmejaya Mohapatra said.

The students wing, State chapter, will take out a rally from Power House Square to Raj Bhawan and submit a memorandum to the Governor. However, the IMA members will not go for strike in hospitals which could have affected health services delivery.Dr Mohapatra said the IMA is opposed to the Bill because it provides a lateral entry to doctors from alternative branches such as Ayurveda and homeopathy to practise in allopathy through a bridge course. “The allopathy students are going to suffer the most,” he said.

As per the Bill, the NMC along with Central Council for Homeopathy and Central Council for Indian Medicines will have a joint sitting once a year for better interaction among the branches.Those opposing the Bill believe the joint sitting could be used as a voting platform for the bridge course.

Apart from the rally, IMA’s Odisha chapter said its members are not going to strike work in health facilities.“The decision came at the last hour which is why we had no time to plan anything else,” Dr Mohapatra said.