CUTTACK: Miscreants hurled bombs at the house of Pokharigan gram panchayat Sarpanch Jyoshna Mallik at Kanpur on Sunday night.According to the FIR filed by Jyoshna’s elder brother-in-law Lingaraj Mallik, five unidentified persons came on two black pulsar bikes at about 1 am and hurled five bombs at their house. Hearing the blast sound the family members woke up and went out. On seeing them, the miscreants scolded them in filthy language and fled from the spot.

While fleeing, the miscreants also attacked a group of Pokharigan villagers who were returning home after attending a New Year feast.As per the FIR filed by Pokharigan villagers, Kalpataru Das, Silu Swain and Chiku Das were returning home at about 1.20 am when armed miscreants Ramesh Khatei, Ajit Khatei, Sujit Khatei, Jagan Jena, Biju Khatei, Bapuni Jena, Budhia Jena, Bhagirathi Das and Rajendra Jena stopped and attacked them at Purba Pokharigan Square.

While Kalpataru sustained long, deep cut on his back, Silu sustained injuries on his legs. The miscreants also terrorised them by opening five rounds of blank fire, compelled them to kneel down and lick soil. The miscreants threatened them with life if they inform police about the incident.

Cuttack Sadar SDPO JK Dalai said acting on the FIRs two cases have been registered in Niali police station. Preliminary investigation reveals the involvement of members of a particular anti-social gang and past rivalry. The accused persons will be nabbed soon, he added.