ROURKELA: Various trade unions (TUs) are gearing up for the upcoming election for recognised union of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) which has a significant political importance for Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) in the RN Pali Assembly constituency.

Sources said the election is scheduled for January 30 with filing of nominations from January 3 to 5 followed by scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination on January 7. With retirement of 2,129 employees since the last election in October 2014, the RSP has 13,103 valid voters and 17 TUs this time.

A five-pronged contest is on the cards. In 2014, the BJP-supported and BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS) sprang a surprise by securing 7,330 votes. The huge victory was largely due to psychological advantage of the BJP-led Government at the Centre and infighting in INTUC-affiliated Rourkela Sharamik Sangh (RSS).

The Gangpur Mazdoor Manch (GMM) of Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey had also caused a surprise by leapfrogging to the second spot with 2,666 votes while major players HMS-affiliated Rourkela Mazdoor Sabha (RMS), RSS and CITU-affiliated Steel Employees Trade Union (SETU) were reduced to third, fourth and fifth spots with 1,885, 944 and 936 votes respectively. Remaining unions were nowhere near reckoning.

So far, RIKKS looks the strongest contender. The upcoming wage revision of steel workers in National Joint Committee on Steel (NJCS) is a major plank and RSP workers are being impressed upon that only BMS can bargain strongly for them.

But, reduction in total voters, merger of two factions of the RSS, possible drifting of a section of young voters to other unions and smaller unions agreeing to fight on a common symbol seem to pose tough challenges to RIKKS. While the GMM is backed by Tirkey’s JMM, RMS has the backing of BJD, RSS is supported by Congress and SETU is backed by CPM.

Political observers said victory in the RSP union poll would give clear psychological advantage to the winning party in the RN Pali Assembly poll in 2019.RIKKS general secretary HS Bal said about 12,000 employees of RSP reside across the RIT and RN Pali constituency and with their families, they constitute 35,000 to 40,000 votes. He said the RSP’s union election would simultaneously set the poll equations in RN Pali constituency.