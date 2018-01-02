BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has completed 10 years but its growing slackness in policing and traffic management has reduced its ‘We Care We Dare’ motto to a mere slogan.The ordeal, an engineering student had to undergo after she was injured in a road mishap, tells it all.The girl who met with the mishap on December 27 took to social media to tell her story. She was hit by a motorist who later fled despite traffic personnel deployed at CRPF Square area where the incident took place.

While the rash driver managed to flee in broad daylight, neither the traffic police could catch him nor did they take any further action to nab him, she wrote on her Facebook wall before deleting the post on Monday.The girl also stated that on seeking help from the traffic personnel deployed there, she met with the response: ‘kya karenge hum log.’ Her ordeal did not end there, she had to visit Nayapalli Police Station for two days to get back her two-wheeler back which was in custody of the policemen after the accident.

“I was in the hospital, but none from the police or the traffic wing bothered to know about my condition. This shows it is not safe to be on the roads of Bhubaneswar. If people are not safe in the Capital of the State, where else they will be?” she said.Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said, the girl was requested to lodge a complaint but she refused. However, she left with a request for constructing speed breakers at CRP Square.