ANGUL: Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal on Monday felicitated the teams that successfully rescued a three-year-old girl from an abandoned borewell on December 25. The teams of Fire services, health, police and construction agency Gayatri Project Limited besides Tehsildar R Majhi were honoured by Samal at a function organised at the Collectorate here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector hailed the combined efforts and skill of these teams in rescuing the toddler from the borewell. “Their selfless service and dedication will be an inspiration for others in the society to undertake such challenging tasks,” he said. Among others, senior officials including SP Brijesh Rai were present.

Radha, daughter of Santosh Sahu of Golasora village in Kishorenagar block, fell into a 20 feet defunct borewell in the morning of December 25.After villagers failed in their attempts to rescue her, the help of district authorities were sought. The administration promptly mobilised teams of Fire, police and health personnel for the rescue work. Machineries for digging were brought from a nearby construction agency Gayatri Project Ltd engaged in NH work.

Radha was rescued after six hours of relentless toil by the teams. The rescue operation was coordinated by the Collector.Following the incident, the State Government suspended Junior Engineer SK Mohanty of Lift Irrigation department on the recommendation of the Collector.