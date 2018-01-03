BERHAMPUR: Bodies of two engineering students, who had drowned in the sea near Sunapur in Ganjam district on Monday, were recovered from the beach near Dankuru village in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The two have been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohanty (22) and Ajaya Kumar Mahasia (21). They belonged to Aska and were studying in an engineering college in Tamil Nadu.

They went to Sunapur on Monday to celebrate New Year. Both of them drowned while taking bath in the sea. Their bodies were sent to MKCG for autopsy.