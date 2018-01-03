BHUBANESWAR: The Smart City is all set to host the ‘Odisha Start-Up Summit 2018’ from January 11 to 13. The second edition of the four-day event considered to be the biggest event for the Startup ecosystem in the State is expected to help entrepreneurs scale up their business.

Convener of Odisha Start-Up Summit Organising Committee Sakyasingha Mohapatra said around 300 Start-ups from the State and outside are participating in the summit which will provide a platform to connect with each other and grow.

“Though the State has 156 registered start-ups so far, the number would be at least three times more. We are trying to bring most of the leading Start-ups and the new entrants to one platform. The event will provide entrepreneurs opportunities for consultations with accelerators besides the funding supports,” he said.

Last year the Odisha Start-Up Summit was attended by 150 Start-up entrepreneurs, students and many aspiring entrepreneurs. This time, Mohapatra, who is founder of Sak Robotix Lab Pvt Ltd, said it has been planned in a much bigger and better way with a series of inspiring sessions by successful Startup entrepreneurs with National repute.

“We are also inviting India’s leading incubators, accelerators, investors, venture capital firms and mentors, who will not only give their able guidance to the budding entrepreneurs but also can invest in Odisha Start-Up Ecosystem,” he informed.

Co-convener Abanis Nayak said what Odisha needs is a holistic ecosystem for Startups and awareness campaign of different aspects and challenges of a Startup to prospective entrepreneurs.

“Startup Odisha aims to achieve it through this event and several follow up actions. The State’s economy can only grow if we promote entrepreneurs and make suitable atmosphere for them to grow,” said Nayak, who is founder of Zamura Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Being organised with the support of Startup India, the second edition of Odisha Start-Up Summit is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 participants/delegates including policy makers, industry leaders, startups, entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and students.