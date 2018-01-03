BHUBANESWAR: With removal of major hurdlers like encroachments and finalisation of tender of three critical sections of the alternative road planned on the right side of the busy Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan route, stage is set for construction of the road from Sainik School to Baranga.

The State Government’s plan to construct two new roads which will run parallel to the existing road from Jaydev vihar to Nandankanan has been hanging fire due to issues like encroachment and forest clearance.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has removed all unauthorised constructions on the road linking from Netaji Subhas Enclave to Damana square. Once the link is established, the road will provide better connective to about 20,000 people residing in Mancheswar area.

The progress of the two road projects was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here recently. The design, layout and execution plan of the roads prepared by the Works Department were discussed and approved.

Tender process for three of the six sections of the right parallel road (RPR) have been completed while the section from Netaji Subhas Enclave to Damana Square has been put for re-tendering, sources in the Works department said.

The three packages for which tenders have been finalised include Sainki School to Railway Hospital, Railway Hospital to Railway Stadium and Railway Stadium to Netaji Subhas Enclave. “BDA has successfully cleared all encroachments from Netaji Enclave to Damana of the encroachment and negotiations for take over of few private plots have been completed,” the sources said.

The left parallel road (LPR) from CRP Square to Pathargadia is facing twin problems of encroachments and diversion of forest areas. While the forest diversion proposals have been expedited, encroachment issues near Salia Sahi have been resolved. About 26 acres of forest area (22.72 acres of reserve forest and 3.5 acres of revenue forest) in between Rail Vihar and Utkal Medical Centre are required to be diverted. The final map of the site has been submitted by the Divisional Forest Officer, Chandaka and Dampara Wildlife Division to Odisha Space Application Centre (ORSAC) on December 14 for authentication.

A proposal for conversion of 26.72 acres forest land between Salia Sahi and Hatisuni has been submitted to the Forest department, sources said. The need for developing two more roads on the two sides of Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan road is a long standing demand of people in view of the traffic snarls on the route during peak hours of the day. Increasing vehicular traffic on this road is being experienced after inauguration of the bridge at Trisulia and growing urbanisation near Barang.