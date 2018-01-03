BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has procured 14.32 lakh tonnes of paddy from over 2.32 lakh registered farmers in the current kharif marketing season (KMS). Notwithstanding crop loss due to due to scanty rainfall, pest attack and unseasonal rains, the State Government is expecting a bumper harvest of paddy.

“We hope that the paddy procurement will cross the target set by the Government for the current KMS. Paddy production is more than expectations in areas not affected calamities,” Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister SN Patro told reporters.

The State Government has set a target to procure 53 lakh tonnes of paddy during khraif marketing season.

Replying to a question on alleged non-cooperation of rice millers in lifting paddy from mandis in time, the Minister said millers have been asked to speed up milling process and create additional storage space for stocking paddy.

The Minister said district official of the department have been instructed not to involve millers who have failed to return custom milled rice (CMR) of last KMS to Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

Procurement of paddy for the current kharif marketing season which started from November 1 will continue till March 31. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) will not accept rice from the paddy procured beyond the stipulated time frame.

Nabard has provided a credit support of Rs 3,085 crore to OSCSC for paddy procurement during the current financial year.