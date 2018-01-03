KENDRAPARA: Battling against all odds, 34-year-old Sasmita Adhikari of Pohalabatipada village in Kendrapara district achieved success with steely resolve. Despite being born with visual impairment, she proved her mettle by becoming a lecturer in Odia. Currently, she teaches at Kendrapara Autonomous College. Not just that, she is quite popular among students.

“She is one of the best teachers in the college. Students like her method of teaching. They pay attention to her classes. She has set an example for persons with disability ”, said Sanjulata Das, principal of the college. Her journey wasn’t easy though. “When she was appointed as a teacher three months back, many students expressed their unhappiness. But, she became their favourite within a few days”, said Mitali Mishra, a student.

Sasmita is an inspiration for the students. “She exemplifies that nothing is impossible if one is determined,” said Tapan Pati, another lecturer.

After passing HSC examination from Bhima Bhoi School for Blind in Bhubaneswar, Sasmita completed her higher studies at Tulasi Women’s College in Kendrapara and Ravenshaw College in Cuttack.

“I had been running from pillar to post to get a job. However, I got my first job as a teacher only six years back”, Sasmita said.