BHUBANESWAR: As many as 12 students of KIIT School of Law have cleared Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Examination 2017 conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).Sabyasachi Panda and Paras Padhi have secured 5th and 8th rank respectively. KIIT School of Law has achieved excellence within a decade of its inception having honours courses in Business Law, Constitutional Law, Crime and Criminology, International Law, Intellectual Property Law and Taxation Law.

KIIT School of Law has been admitted as member of International Association of Law Schools, Washington, USA and Asia-Pacific Association of Law Schools, Australia.The institute is also the first law school in the country to implement curricula recommended by Bar Council of India. Founder of KIIT & KISS Achyuta Samanta said the school has a conducive atmosphere for educational excellence.