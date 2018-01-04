BHUBANESWAR: Taking note of gross under utilisation of city bus services in the Capital, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed Urban Development and Transport departments to accelerate efforts for modernisation of urban transport system before the next Hockey World Cup scheduled in November.

Emphasising on improved communication between Cuttack and Puri, the Chief Minister directed for induction of electric buses as part of the city bus mordenisation programme. Naveen reviewed the city bus transportation system ahead of Hockey World Cup at a high-level meeting here.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has proposed to introduce 200 more buses to increase the existing fleet to 310. Besides, 110 buses will be revamped. The government plans to invest `125 crore in the first phase for modernising public transport system.

This will be followed by inclusion of 92 electric AC buses in the urban transport fleet. Besides, GPS enabled vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems and digital route maps will be introduced.

Expressing concern over the less number of urban commuters using city bus services which is only 6 per cent at present, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that at least 16 per cent of the commuters use city bus services. More than 33 per cent urban population uses Delhi metro to commute on a daily basis.