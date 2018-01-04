BHUBANESWAR: After opening coaching centres for civil services examinations in some selected universities, the Odisha Government has decided to establish career counselling centres in 10 State-run universities.The centres will be used to provide career and job-related guidance to all students in Ravenshaw University, Fakir Mohan University, North Orissa University, Gangadhar Meher University, Khallikote University, Jagannath Sanskrit University, Utkal University, Berhampur University, Sambalpur University and Rama Devi University.

“The State Government has sanctioned `93 lakh for establishment of the centres and authorities have been asked to utilise the funds by February 28. The funds can not be diverted to any other head or any other purpose,” a Higher Education Department official said and warned that the deviation will be viewed seriously.

While Ravenshaw University, Fakir Mohan University, North Orissa University, Gangadhar Meher University, Khallikote University and Jagannath Sanskrit University have been provided `8 lakh each as non-recurring fund apart from `4.5 lakh each as recurring amount, the rest four have been allotted only recurring amount of `4.5 lakh. The centres, which will double up as placement cells, will look into soft skill development and information exchange on professional placements besides enhancing communication skills of the students.

“Since these centres will conduct various activities like group discussion, motivational classes and lectures on setting life goals, it would give ample opportunity for the aspiring students to explore job prospects. The active participation of institutional experts from various human resource agencies would be an added advantage,” added the official.

In March last year, a career counselling cell was opened in Utkal University. The State Government had provided `12.5 lakh for setting up of the cell. The Government has also planned such centres in State-run colleges in a bid to prepare the students for future challenges and make them job-ready.